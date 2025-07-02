TGHRC Issues Notices to Officials, Sigachi on Factory Explosion

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the powerful explosion at a factory of Sigachi Industries Limited at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district and sought a detailed report from the officials by July 30. The commission took serious note of the alleged lapses in industrial safety and violations of workers' rights.

It issued notices to the concerned authorities, including the district collector, commissioner of labour, Director General of Fire Services, and Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, calling for detailed reports by July 30.

In a second case, the Commission took cognisance of the tragic suicide of Jarpula Parashuram, a farmer from Dharmathanda, Kusumanchi Mandal in Khammam district, as reported in a vernacular daily newspaper. The suicide was allegedly due to financial distress over his comatose daughter’s treatment and land-related issues.

A notice has been issued to the Khammam District Collector, seeking a report on the provision of free medical aid, socio-economic support to the family, and the reasons for the non-issuance of the pattadar passbook.