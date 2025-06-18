TGHRC Gets Complaint Against RTC For Denying Bus Pass Facility For Divyangjan

Hyderabad: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Wednesday received a complaint from a person seeking redressal for the long-standing injustice being caused to partially disabled persons (Divyangjan) in the State due to denial of RTC bus pass facility to travel in all buses.

In a complaint to TGHRC Secretary and CEO, Pabba Karunakar from Chatrinaka said that as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016, persons with a minimum of 40 per cent disability are to be recognized as persons with benchmark disabilities and are entitled to various benefits and concessions, including in transportation.

However, in practice, TGSRTC bus pass facility is being denied to persons with 40 per cent to 74 per cent disability, while being extended only to those having 75 per cent and above disability. This is arbitrary and discriminatory, and has resulted in denial of basic mobility rights to a large section of the disabled population who are struggling to access education, employment, healthcare, and public services, he said.

“I have personally made several representations and appeals to the authorities concerned in the past, including the previous BRS government and the present Congress government, through repeated petitions and representations,” Karunakar said.

Unfortunately, there has been no positive response or action from any of the authorities so far. The continued denial of transport facilities to persons with 40 per cent to 74 per cent disability is in gross violation of their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution of India, and also contradicts the spirit and letter of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act- 2016, he added.

“I humbly request the Commission to kindly intervene in the matter and direct authorities of the Transport department and RTC to extend bus and metro pass facilities to all persons with 40 per cent and above disability, without discrimination and ensure justice to us,” he added.