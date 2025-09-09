TGHRC Chairperson Appreciates CAR Constable for Humanitarian Service

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) Chairperson Dr. Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday presented an appreciation letter to Head Constable Sridhar Varma of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) for his exemplary humanitarian act in rescuing and safely escorting a young woman during last week’s heavy rains in the city.

On the evening of September 4, 2025, Hyderabad witnessed unprecedented rainfall, resulting in waist-deep flooding on several roads in Banjara Hills. Amidst the downpour, Sridhar, who is also deputed as part of the pilot-cum-escort security staff attached to the Chairperson, noticed a 22-year-old woman, Nainika, stranded alone at a bus stop on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills.

Nainika, an MBA student in Australia visiting her family in Ramanthapur, was caught in the rising floodwaters after her brother had left her at the bus stop. Frightened and suffering from hydrophobia (fear of water), she was unable to reach her family as her phone had stopped working due to water damage.

Sridhar, wading through waist-deep waters, reached her, offered her his police jerkin for comfort, reassured her, and contacted her family to inform them of her safety.

As cab services were unavailable due to the flood situation, and on directions from senior officers, Sridhar personally dropped Nainika at her home in Vanasthalipuram after navigating flood-affected streets for over two hours. She was reunited safely with her relieved mother and sister late in the night.

News of this humanitarian service was widely reported in newspapers and social media, drawing public praise for the constable’s courage and empathy. Taking note of this, Justice Shameem Akther commended Sridhar’s act as a shining example of compassion and duty beyond the call of routine service.

The Chairperson appreciated his selfless effort in protecting the safety and dignity of a distressed citizen during a natural calamity, and stated that such acts uphold the true spirit of policing and human rights protection.