TGFDC Backs Hyderabad Short Film Fest Dec 19 To 21

Hyderabad: The ‘International Short Film Festival’ will be held here from December 19 to 21 at Prasad’s Multiplex, providing a platform for short filmmakers from across the country and abroad. The event is being organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Studies in collaboration with the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), which has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for the festival, as announced by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday.

Festival directors Madhu Mahankali and Nandan Babu C. said the three-day programme would include competitive and non-competitive screenings, retrospectives, and discussions with filmmakers.

Submissions for the competition are open on FilmFreeway and the official website. Short films up to 25 minutes, completed after January 1, 2023, are eligible. Each entry must carry English subtitles. The submission window closes on November 20, and selected entries will be announced on December 5.

The awards carry cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for the top three, alongside special mentions and a people’s choice award. Filmmakers can also participate in special categories such as the NortheEast Pavilion and the Iranian Films section, introduced to promote cultural exchange.

Public access to the screenings is available through delegate passes priced at Rs 500 for two days, with group passes and filmmaker passes also available.