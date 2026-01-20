TGFA Invites Entries for Telangana Gaddar Film Awards for 2025

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders to organize the "Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA)' for films certified during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. A notification in this regard was issued by Telangana Film Development Corporation Limited here on Monday.

The corporation has invited entries from film producers and the government agencies worldwide for Telugu films under various categories including feature films on national integration, films on environment, heritage and history, debut feature films and films on wholesome entertainment.

Entries for feature films on social message, animation films, special effects films, children's films, individual awards for artists and technicians, documentary films, short films, books and critics (articles) on Telugu cinema and feature films in Urdu can be submitted, according to the notification.

The prescribed entry forms along with rules and regulations can be obtained from the Corporation from January 21, 2026 on payment of Rs. 5,900 including 18 per cent GST through a Demand Draft or UPI in favour of "Managing Director, Telangana Film Development Corporation Limited" payable at Hyderabad.

The last date for sale of entry forms is January 31 up to 3 pm and the last date for submission of completed entry forms with all required documents is February 3 up to 3 pm at the office of the Managing Director, TGFDC, Hyderabad. Details of awards are available at https://filmin.telangana.gov.in.

The Gaddar Telangana film awards was launched in 2025 by the Telangana government to honor Telugu cinema, replacing Nandi awards that were earlier presented in united Andhra Pradesh.