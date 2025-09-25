TGEWIDC Site Engineer Held in Graft Case in Jangaon

Hyderabad: Samala Ramesh, a site engineer, who is working on an out- sourcing basis with Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) in Jangaon, was caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday when demanded a bribe of Rs.18,000 for doing an official favour.

He demanded the bribe for processing and forwarding the final bill of the works executed by the complainant under "PM SHRI Grant scheme" for the construction of science Lab at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Kodakandla.

Ramesh had accepted an amount of Rs.10,000 as an initial payment through phonepe and on Thursday he further accepted the remaining part payment of Rs.8,000 from the complainant. The tainted bribe amount of Rs. 8,000 was recovered from the possession of Ramesh, officials said, adding that Ramesh performed his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.