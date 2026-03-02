TGERC To Hold Public Hearing on Power Tariff

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) will conduct a public hearing on the revised aggregate revenue requirement and tariff proposals for the retail supply business of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), including the cross‑subsidy surcharge, for the financial year 2026‑27. The hearing is scheduled to take place at the integrated district offices complex at Hanamkonda, on March 6, beginning at 10.30 am.

TGERC has invited all interested electricity consumers to participate in the proceedings and voice their views on the proposed revisions. This public consultation forms a key part of the regulatory process to finalise tariffs amid ongoing discussions on power costs in northern Telangana districts.