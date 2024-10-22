TGERC must Reject Power Tariff Hike Proposals: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday accused the state government of seeking to hike electricity charges by allowing the power utilities to increase tariffs using various excuses. He urged the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) to reject the proposals put forward by the Genco, Transco, and the discoms.



Party working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with former energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, submitted a memorandum on this matter to TGERC. He told reporters that the proposal to hike fixed charges, which are at RS.10 now for those using up to 300 units a month, to Rs.50, will mean nearly all families will fall into a trap for higher bills.

“Summer will be here soon and demand for power will rise which means every household will see its domestic budget turn upside down if this proposal is accepted. We urged the TGERC to reject this,” he said.