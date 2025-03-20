TGERC Holds Public Hearing on TGNPDCL Tariff Proposals for FY2025-26

Warangal: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) conducted a public hearing at the Hanamkonda Collectorate conference hall on Wednesday to discuss revised revenue requirements, retail tariffs, and cross-subsidy surcharge proposals for the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) for the financial year 2025-26.

CMD K. Varun Reddy presented the company’s plans to improve power quality, particularly for farmers, and detailed efforts such as relocating transformers from fields to roadsides, displaying the toll-free number 1912 on transformers and poles, and organising village meetings to address local issues. He also announced upcoming recruitment for technical posts and confirmed that compensation for damages had received the necessary approvals.

TGERC chairman Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjuna assured consumers that electricity tariffs would remain unchanged and urged increased awareness campaigns in villages. The session concluded with commitments to further infrastructure upgrades and enhanced service delivery.