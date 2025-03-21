TGERC holds public hearing on power tariff proposals and ARR

Hyderabad: Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC), under the Chairmanship of Dr. Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, conducted a public hearing in the matter of filings of revised Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR), Filling of Proposed Tariff and Cross Subsidy Surcharge (CSS) proposals for the financial year 2025-26 of RSB as per Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulation-2023.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, objectors, public representatives and representatives of various organizations participated in the hearing conducted at Vidyut Niyantran Bhavan at GTS Colony in Erragadda here.



