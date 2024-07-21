TGECET Final Phase Ends With 3,511 Seats Vacant

Hyderabad: The final phase of the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TGECET) admissions concluded on Sunday for 13,965 seats, 12,785 in engineering and 1,180 in pharmacy. Out of these, 10,407 engineering seats and 47 in pharmacy were filled, leaving a combined total of 3,511 seats vacant.

In engineering, university institutions had 1,814 seats of which 1,589 were filled and 225 remained vacant in different streams. All 198 seats on offer in private universities were taken. Private engineering colleges offered 10,773 seats, of which 8,620 found takers and 2,153 remained vacant.

In the pharmacy sector, only 28 of 143 seats in university institutions were filled, and all 10 seats in private universities were left untouched. Private colleges had 1,027 seats available but only 19 were filled, leaving 1,008 vacant.

The admissions process included web-based counselling for lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy colleges for diploma holders and BSc graduates.

The final phase saw 1,246 candidates participating in the sliding process, with 2,997 new allotments made and 575 candidates securing allotments under the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota.

Candidates who received provisional allotments are required to report physically to their allotted colleges till July 23. They must download their allotment orders, pay the tuition fees online, and follow the self-reporting system,

A total of 22,365 candidates qualified in TGECET and certificate verification was completed for 14,212 candidates in two phases. During the final phase, 9,646 candidates exercised their options, resulting in 392,923 options being entered.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the TGECET website for updates and detailed instructions regarding the admissions process.