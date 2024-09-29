Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) achieved a major milestone by facilitating the refund of Rs.27.2 crore to 5,355 victims of cyber fraud in the National Lok Adalat, surpassing the previous record of Rs.21.6 crore refunded to 4,800 victims in the National Lok Adalat held in June-2024.

The refunded amount during the Lok Adalath on Saturday is highest as on date. The initiative of refund of money to cyber fraud victims began on February 20, 2024. Since then TGCSB has successfully refunded a total of Rs.114.7 crore to 11,868 victims of cyber fraud, setting new benchmarks in cyber security and legal response in Telangana. This achievement underscores TGCSB’s commitment to delivering timely financial relief to cyber fraud victims.

The five top police units with maximum refund of amount during the National Lok Adalath are Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, which stood top for refunding Rs.13.73 crore in 2,860 cases while Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in second position for refunding Rs.3.01 crore in 555 cases and TGCSB in third place for refunding Rs.2.50 crore in 93 cases.

Sangareddy and Karimnagar police stood in fourth and fifth places for refunding Rs.1.91 crore and Rs.84 lakh in 140 cases and 176 cases, respectively. For National Lok Adalat, the police department identified eligible cases for settlement and served notices to both parties. The settlement process began on September 10, 2024 and culminated on September 28. A total of 1,38,427 cases were successfully liquidated during the process.

As many as 23,251 FIRs were compounded. Of them, 4,186 cases were related to disaster management while 57,475 cases pertained to e-Petty cases and 53,515 cases related to MV Act cases.