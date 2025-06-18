TGCSB, NALSAR Join Hands For Cyber Security

The MoU was signed by Shikha Goel, director of TGCSB, and Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Nalsar, in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Wednesday.

Shikha Goel said the collaboration aimed to integrate legal education, policy research and forensic capabilities with TGCSB’s operational expertise in tackling cybercrime, creating a multidisciplinary model that blends law and technology.

The TGCSB and Nalsar will work jointly to review existing cyber laws, including the IT Act,2000, to identify gaps and propose policy updates on enforcement, data privacy, financial fraud and digital evidence.