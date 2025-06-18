TGCSB, NALSAR Join Hands For Cyber Security
Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) to strengthen cyber law enforcement in Telangana.
The MoU was signed by Shikha Goel, director of TGCSB, and Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Nalsar, in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Wednesday.
Shikha Goel said the collaboration aimed to integrate legal education, policy research and forensic capabilities with TGCSB’s operational expertise in tackling cybercrime, creating a multidisciplinary model that blends law and technology.
The TGCSB and Nalsar will work jointly to review existing cyber laws, including the IT Act,2000, to identify gaps and propose policy updates on enforcement, data privacy, financial fraud and digital evidence.
“We also will develop specialised training programmes for law enforcement and judicial officers. Offer legal and forensic assistance in cybercrime cases including financial fraud, CSAM, misinformation, and more. We will establish a legal and forensic advisory unit within TGCSB, design frameworks for victim-centric restitution and digital dispute resolution,” Shikha Goel said.