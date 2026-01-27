TGCSB Nabs 6 Persons from Kerala, Bangalore for Cybercrimes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organized a coordinated operation as part of its ongoing investigation into cybercrimes to apprehend the accused individuals involved in the offences.

To operate in the regions where the suspects were believed to be present, two dedicated teams were dispatched to Kerala and one team to Bengaluru. By careful preparation, thorough information analysis and synchronized field operations, the teams successfully apprehended six persons. Of these, three were apprehended in Kerala and the other three in Bangalore, marking a significant advancement in the investigation, which includes five account holders and one agent.



The TGCSB Director Shikha Goel urged the public to stay vigilant and report anyone asking to use their bank accounts for transferring money under the guise of avoiding tax issues, as such requests may be linked to fraud or illegal activities.