 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TGCSB Nabs 6 Persons from Kerala, Bangalore for Cybercrimes in Telangana

Telangana
27 Jan 2026 6:46 PM IST

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel urged the public to stay vigilant and report anyone asking to use their bank accounts for transferring money under the guise of avoiding tax issues, as such requests may be linked to fraud or illegal activities

Telangana registered 15,297 cybercrimes in 2022, which was a 48 per cent rise from the previous year, accounting for 23 per cent of total cybercrimes recorded across the country.(Representational DC Image)
x
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organized a coordinated operation as part of its ongoing investigation into cybercrimes to apprehend the accused individuals involved in the offences (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organized a coordinated operation as part of its ongoing investigation into cybercrimes to apprehend the accused individuals involved in the offences.

To operate in the regions where the suspects were believed to be present, two dedicated teams were dispatched to Kerala and one team to Bengaluru. By careful preparation, thorough information analysis and synchronized field operations, the teams successfully apprehended six persons. Of these, three were apprehended in Kerala and the other three in Bangalore, marking a significant advancement in the investigation, which includes five account holders and one agent.

The TGCSB Director Shikha Goel urged the public to stay vigilant and report anyone asking to use their bank accounts for transferring money under the guise of avoiding tax issues, as such requests may be linked to fraud or illegal activities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana police cybercrimes Mule Accounts bank accounts Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X