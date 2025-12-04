TGCSB Nabs 5 Agents for Trafficking Indians to Myanmar Cybercrime Camps

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested five accused persons, from Hyderabad, Mysore and Visakhapatnam, for trafficking Telangana jobseekers to Myawaddy in Myanmar where they were forced into organised cybercrime operations.

The arrested have been identified as Vasam Govardhan, and Vasam Govardhan, both natives of Warangal district in Telangana, Syed Mohammad Madani of Mysuru, and Suggana Sudheer Kumar and Gangala Naveen, both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

On November 22, 2025, two victims Sharan and Sangireddy Jeevan Reddy reported to TGCSB that they had been lured with promise of lucrative overseas jobs. Agents collected huge money from them and facilitated their travel to Myawaddy, a known hub for organised cybercrime.

Upon arrival, the victims were confined, their passports were seized forcing them to work for 16 to 18 hours a day in online scam operations run by foreigners. On October 22, 2025, several Indian workers were intercepted by Myanmar army, detained for 25 days in an import–export holding camp, and later handed over to the Indian Embassy on November 19, 2025.

They were flown from Mae Sot, Thailand and reached Delhi the next day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated their repatriation, following which TGCSB, as the nodal agency for Telangana victims, brought 45 returnees to Hyderabad. The victims were counselled, their mobile devices were forensically analysed, and detailed statements were recorded.

This investigation exposed multiple accused persons involved in various trafficking networks. The TGCSB through its CCPSs registered various criminal cases and formed a Special Investigation Team for dedicated investigation and arrest of accused persons. These arrests are part of ongoing SIT operation. Look Out circulars are also being opened against the identified accused persons operating from out of India.