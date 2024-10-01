TGCSB Nabs 27 Cyber Criminals

Hyderabad:The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested from Rajasthan, 27 cyber criminals said to be involved in over 189 cybercrimes in the state. These suspects had 2,223 cases against them across India for conducting suspicious transactions of `11.1 crore. They were operating 29 mule accounts.

The arrested persons were brought from Rajasthan on transit warrants and are now lodged in different jails in Telangana.



“We have formed a special operations wing (SOW) to conduct large-scale interstate operations to curb cybercrimes. We have deployed four SOW teams in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Nagaur and conducted operations during the last fortnight of September,” said Shikha Goel, DGP, TGCSB, on Tuesday. They were backed by the CSB technical support team.



Goel said the suspects used to commit cyber fraud after offering high returns on investment. The TGCSB seized 31 mobile phones, 37 SIM cards, 13 ATM cards, seven chequebooks, two cancelled cheques, two hard discs and other documents.



Goel said 33 more cyber criminals had been identified and the police were working to arrest them. The complicity of bank officials in opening and operating of the mule accounts was also being examined.

