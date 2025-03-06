TGCSB cracks down on cyber fraud racket; 63 call center staff under scrutiny

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has busted a major cyber fraud operation running out of a fake call center in Patrika Nagar, Hi-Tech City here

A total of 63 individuals, primarily from North Eastern States were found working at the fraudulent establishment, engaging in cybercrimes targeting NRIs and US Citizens. The operation, conducted by TGCSB, led to the arrest of 63 key suspects, with investigations ongoing to identify further links.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, TGCSB Director-General of Police, Shikha Goel said the accused, working at Exito Solutions, a fake call center, impersonated customer care representatives of PayPal to deceive victims.

Using advanced software like EYEBEAM and X-LITE, they placed fraudulent calls and sent phishing emails, specifically targeting PayPal customers based in the United States, falsely claiming that unauthorized transactions had been made on the victim’s account, she said.

Shikha Goel said the victims were tricked into calling a fake “fraud prevention team” listed in the emails, where scammers pressured them into sharing sensitive banking details under the pretense of securing a refund or stopping fraudulent activity.

In some cases, victims were convinced to transfer money to “safe accounts” to prevent further unauthorized transactions, only to realize later that they had been scammed.

The mastermind behind this cyber fraud operation has been identified as Kaivan Patel Rupesh Kumar, alias Jaddhu alias Jadu Bhai of Gujarat. He was operating this racket along with his elder brother, Vickey, who resides in Dubai, and Ajad. These individuals were responsible for providing stolen customer data from PayPal and arranging mule bank accounts in the USA, which were used to receive fraudulently obtained money.

They have converted illicit funds into cryptocurrency, making the money untraceable. The investigation has revealed that the entire network was controlled by Jadu Bhai and Rahul alias Pratik under the supervision of Chanda Mansawani of Hyderabad, the managing director of Exito Solutions.

The organization operated in coordination with team leaders Sanju, James, and Praveen, who specialized in manipulating victims into making fraudulent payments. These individuals were recruited using social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, with promises of Rs.30,000 salaries for working in a “call center.” However, once recruited, they were trained in deceptive tactics to commit cyber fraud, she explained.

During the raid, the police recovered 52 mobile phones used in fraudulent activities, 63 laptops, 27 ID Cards of Exito Solutions. Shikha Goel further stated that further investigation was underway to identify additional suspects, including Justin, a key recruiter, and Jadu Bhai, who managed the operations. TGCSB urges citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such sophisticated cyber scams.

In a public advisory, Shikha Goel advised the people to stay protected from cyber fraud and never share personal or banking details over calls or emails from unknown sources. Verify customer care numbers only from official websites before making any transactions.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails. Report suspicious activity immediately to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) by calling 1930 or filing a complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in.