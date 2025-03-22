TGCSB Blocked 133 Indian Betting Apps in Two Months: Shikha Goel

Hyderabad: Officials from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) have started blocking betting apps by using the geo-fencing method. Through this, they have begun identifying unregistered apps hosted abroad, which in due course would also be blocked.

This comes close on the heels of cases registered by police against YouTube influencers for promoting betting apps in Telangana. The geo-fencing system is being used through GPS of mobile phones, tabs and other devices.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel told Deccan Chronicle here on Friday that they have blocked 133 betting apps run by Indian companies, who all were served notices in January and February.

"All these apps were geo-fenced by us in two months after noticing that online betting activities have been rampant on social media services and its portals. We have also started identifying unregistered hosts in India and abroad," Goel said.

According to officials, geo-fencing works by using virtual boundaries based on global positioning system (GPS) in tracking and responding to events.

"We will take stern action against those operating such apps illegally in Telangana. Betting apps are illegal under several sections and under the Gaming Act. We will track down the operators, owners of such apps and their technical teams and take action against the perpetrators," she said.

Meanwhile, Goel warned citizens, especially youth, against falling prey to online betting apps and illegal gaming platforms, which lead to financial losses, addiction, suicides and legal consequences.

Box: Red Flag alert

*Promises of easy money: Betting apps lure users with promises of high returns but lead to losses.

*Unregistered platforms: Many apps operate without legal approvals, making withdrawals impossible.

*Social media promotions: Influencers and fake testimonials mislead users into betting scams.

*Instant sign-ups and bonuses: A tactic to trap users into continued gambling.

Box: Strict action by TGCSB

Approximately, 108 illegal betting websites blocked by TGCSB.

At least 133 India-based betting apps served notices to restrict access in the state.

Geo-fencing technology implemented by the gaming apps to restrict access in Telangana.

42,206 awareness programmes conducted to educate citizens

Legal action against influencers promoting online betting.

Box: Cyber fraud complaint

Victims can lodge a complaint on WhatsApp no: 8712672222.

All those involved in online gambling, whether playing, promoting or facilitating will face strict legal action under the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017.

Box: Suicides by victims losing money in online betting

2025

Feb. 19: Mohammed Azizuddin died by suicide at his residence in Khammam.

Jan. 23: B. Tech student D. Tarun Reddy died by suicide in Balanagar after losing `8 lakh in online betting.

Jan. 13: Ch. Prashanth lost `8.5 lakh in online betting and died by suicide in Shamshabad.

2024

Oct. 3: Three persons of a family died by suicide after the couple's son lost `30 lakh in online betting and being unable to repay the amount.

Dec. 28: Venkataiah died by suicide at his residence in Narayanpet district.

Dec. 22: Sai Kiran died in Maheshwaram limits after he lost `4 lakh.

Dec. 18: T. Lingam died in Ibrahimpatnam.