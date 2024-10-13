TGCSB asks people to call 1930 for any help on cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) advised the people to contact its call centre 1930 in case of any help on cybercrimes. It further stated that reporting cyber fraud within the first few hours, also known as the golden hour is crucial. Acting swiftly increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering lost money.



Motive of establishing 1930 by Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to help citizens report and register complaints related to cybercrimes, said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel in a advisory issued here.

She said the 1930 cybercrime helpline officers would never initiate direct, indirect or video calls to any citizen. “If someone calls you claiming to be from 1930, create fake scenarios and demand money, do not respond to such persons nor transfer money, as it is a scam,” she advised.

Shikha Goel asked that the citizens must always contact the 1930 helpline directly for assistance. Reporting cyber fraud within the first few hours, also known as the golden hour, is crucial. Acting swiftly increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering lost money.

“If you suspect any fraudulent activity, report it immediately to the 1930 helpline. Early action can make a significant difference in preventing further loss and ensuring justice. Stay vigilant and protect yourself and others from cyber scams,” she added.