TGCSB arrests two digital cyber fraudsters involved in duping Hyderabadi of Rs 10.61 crore

Hyderabad: A special team of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), arrested two persons from Bengaluru, for duping the gullible through impersonation and digital frauds, through which they amassed Rs 10. 61 crore.

The TGCSB team picked the accused from their hideouts in Bengaluru and brought them back to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The TGCSB team swung into action after being alerted by a Hyderabad on September 10. In the complaint, the victim said that the accused contacted him claiming themselves as Mumbai police, Shikha Goel, director TGCSB said.

The fraudsters falsely claimed that a bank account had been opened using the victim’s Aadhaar and PAN and that it was implicated under the PMLA (money laundering) activities, Shikha Goel said.

Taking advantage of the victim’s fear, the fraudsters even sent fake letters from the Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax Department, demanding the victim’s financial details, including properties, deposits, shares, salary, and more, police said.

The fraudsters told the victim could face legal action and also face 3-7 years of imprisonment.

Under the pretense of conducting an investigation, the accused coerced the victim into cooperating with them via online interactions and video calls. The victim was misled into transferring a total of Rs 10.61 crore into bank accounts operated by the fraudsters, Shikha said.

The arrested digital fraudsters have been identified as Vinay Kumar (23) a native of Hudimavu, Bengaluru, Karnataka ad Maruthi (28) also from Bengaluru city.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were joint account holders of a current account under M/S Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd. where Rs 4.62 crore was transferred from the victim’s account.

During the operation, police seized two mobile phones used to execute the crime.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters was to exploit financially vulnerable individuals, offering them commissions in exchange for access to their bank accounts. Once they secured access to these accounts, the accused impersonated as law enforcement officials, falsely claiming the victim’s bank account was involved in money laundering, TGSCB said.

They manipulated the victim into believing that an official investigation was underway, intimidating him into transferring funds.

The scammers used mule account holders to facilitate their fraudulent activities further, making the operation appear legitimate.

In this case, the two accused opened a current account with HDFC Bank in the name of Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., under the instruction of a third party who promised them commissions. The probe is on to trace the more comprehensive network involved in this fraud, TGCSB director further said.

TGCSB has appealed to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau to urge the public to remain vigilant and safeguard their personal and financial information. "Be extremely cautious when sharing sensitive information, especially with unknown individuals or sources that cannot be verified."

No legitimate police investigation will be conducted solely over the phone or online.

The public is advised to never share the details of their bank accounts with anyone, whether known or unknown. If you suspect any fraudulent activity, report it immediately through the TGCSB helpline 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. Stay alert and help us combat the rising threat of cybercrime, the police said.

The detection and subsequent arrest was conducted under the supervision of K.V.M. Prasad, DSP –TGCSB and Sri Devender Singh, Superintendent of Police TGCSB SP, with the field team that included Ashok Naik, Sub-Inspector Shiva, and police constables Shiva and Nayeem Pasha, whose commitment led to the swift arrests and unravelling of this digital scam, a press release issued by, TGCSB director on Tuesday stated.