TGCSB arrests a woman in Mumbai

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested a Mumbai-based agent Priyanka Shivkumar Siddu for sending people to Cambodia to engage in cybercriminal activities. Her first two ‘victims’ were her nephew and his friend.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said that Priyanka previously worked at a licensed overseas job processing agency, which closed down due to the health issues of its owner.

She later started her own agency without a licence and misled job-seekers by offering visit visas to Cambodia with the promise that they would be converted to job visas later, police said.

"Siddu developed a connection with Narayana, who operated a similar agency in Mumbai. Narayana travelled to Cambodia and informed Siddu about data entry jobs there and introduced her to Jithender Shah alias Amer Khan, director of a Chinese-owned company, Zhan Zei,” said the TGSCB in a media release on Friday.

The bureau said that Siddu visited Cambodia to confirm the details and was offered a good commission for the candidates she sent. Upon returning to India, she processed visas for her sister’s son Akshay Vaidhya and his friend Danish Khan, the first two candidates she sent to Cambodia.

Once in Cambodia, the two were made to travel by road for 12 hours, after which Jithender Shah explained their job, which involved cybercrimes. Siddu advertised extensively through newspapers and social media, offering high-paying jobs in Cambodia, leading individuals like Vamsi Krishna and Sai Prasad from Hyderabad to contact her.

She collected Rs 30,000 as the commission for each candidate, processed their visas and sent them to Cambodia, where they experienced severe physical and mental torture after refusing to participate in cybercriminal activities, the bureau said. These individuals eventually returned to India with great difficulty. Based on their complaint, the TGCSB registered cases and arrested the accused for cheating the victims.