TGCSB Arrests 2 in Rs.10.61 Cr Digital Fraud Scheme

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime police station of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested two persons – Vinay Kumar S. Khadke and Maruthi G.H, both natives of Bengaluru, allegedly involved in a digital fraud amounting to Rs.10.61 crore.



The duo was apprehended in Bangalore and brought to Hyderabad following their involvement in a complex digital arrest scam. At 5 pm on September 10, a Hyderabad resident filed a complaint stating that he was contacted by individuals posing as Mumbai police. The fraudsters falsely claimed that a bank account had been opened using the victim’s Aadhaar and PAN and that it was implicated in money laundering activities.

The scammers even sent fake letters from the Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax department, demanding the victim’s financial details, including properties, deposits, shares, salary, and more. The criminals went on to claim that the victim was facing legal action and could face three to seven years of imprisonment.

Under the pretence of conducting an investigation, they coerced the victim into cooperating with them via online interactions and video calls. The victim was misled into transferring a total of Rs.10.61 crore into accounts controlled by the fraudsters, believing that he was complying with law enforcement.

The two accused were joint account holders of a current account under Tinkan Technologies Private Limited where Rs.4.62 crore was transferred from the victim’s account. During the operation, police seized two mobile phones used to commission the crime, according to statement.

The fraudsters exploited financially vulnerable individuals, offering them commissions in exchange for access to their bank accounts. Once they secured access to these accounts, the accused impersonated law enforcement officials, falsely claiming the victim’s bank account was involved in money laundering. They manipulated the victim into believing that an official investigation was underway, intimidating him into transferring funds.

The scammers used mule account holders to facilitate their fraudulent activities further, making the operation appear legitimate. In this case, the two accused opened a current account with HDFC Bank in the name of Tinkan Technologies Private Limited, under the instruction of a third party who promised them commissions. The probe continues to trace the more comprehensive network involved in this fraud.

TGCSB appealed to the public to remain vigilant and to safeguard their personal and financial information. Be extremely cautious when sharing sensitive information, especially with unknown individuals or sources that cannot be verified.

No legitimate police investigation will be conducted solely over the phone or online. The public is advised to never share their bank accounts with anyone, whether known or unknown. “If you suspect any fraudulent activity, report it immediately through the TGCSB helpline 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. Stay alert and help us combat the rising threat of cybercrime,” the TGCSB advised.