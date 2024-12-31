TGCSB Arrested Seven Cybercriminals From Rajasthan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybercrime Security Bureau (TGCSB) during an interstate special operation in Rajasthan arrested seven cyber criminals. These arrested individuals acted as agents whose role was crucial in the opening and operating of numerous mule accounts.

TGCSB seized nine mobile phones, one laptop, a Thar jeep and a net cash of Rs 97000 was seized from cyber criminals.

This is the follow-up operation of the first ever interstate operation conducted by TGCSB in Rajasthan in the month of September wherein 27 cyber criminals were arrested, Shikha Geol, director of TGCSB said.

These criminals were involved in 189 cases in Telangana in which 9 crores was lost and also in 2223 cases across India, Shikha Goel said.

Following that operation, TGCSB has identified other criminals who acted as the main agents in opening of the mule accounts and who were found absconding at the time of arrest of 27 mule account criminals, Shikha said.

Later after technical analysis and constant pursuance, under the zero-tolerance policy towards cybercrime, the TGCSB deputed two teams to Jaipur and Jodhpur and arrested these 7 accused persons, Shikha added.

Some of these arrested accused persons were involved in withdrawal of fraud amounts also. These criminals are involved in the offences of business investment fraud, trading fraud and digital arrest cases.

The arrested accused were brought to Telangana on Transit Warrants and are produced in court, Shikha further added.

The TGCSB director advises the public not to provide their account to any individual which can be used by criminals for committing cyber crimes.

Any person who aids or abets in commission of cyber crimes shall be dealt with strictly under the existing law.