TGCHE Signs MoU with IIT-M to Boost Digital Learning

Hyderabad: In a move towards strengthening digital learning and expanding access to high-quality academic resources for students and faculty in the state, the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IIT Madras to facilitate the implementation of the Swayam Plus initiative across higher education institutions.

The TGCHE and IIT Madras will work together to promote and integrate Swayam Plus courses within universities and colleges in the state as part of the agreement.

The initiative focuses on providing credit-bearing online courses that can support undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as science, technology, humanities, commerce and emerging interdisciplinary areas. These courses will be mapped to university curriculum to ensure that students receive both academic credits and exposure to contemporary knowledge and skills and credit transfer facility.

IIT Madras will assist in designing orientation and training programs to strengthen the ability of college teachers to effectively adopt online and blended learning methodologies. TGCHE will coordinate with universities and colleges in the state to identify faculty participants, organise training programmes and monitor implementation across institutions.

Additionally, the collaboration will include joint outreach activities, such as awareness programmes, student orientations and academic workshops, to promote the benefits of Swayam Plus among the academic community.