TGCC to rope in celebrities to push adivasi honey

Adilabad: The Telangana Girijan Cooperative Corporation (TGCC) is trying to procure natural honey collected from the forests by adivasis and take it to the people in the interest of adivasis’ empowerment.

The TGCC will soon open outlets at various places, especially in RTC bus stands to improve sales of its products in different quantities. A honey processing unit is being run at the headquarters of the Nirmal district.

It is learnt that GCC would make efforts to get tenders to supply honey to the state government schools and hostels and to famous temples. It will also market their products and request celebrities to promote GCC products in short videos in the interest of adivasis.

The Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation chairman Kotnak Tirupati said processed honey worth Rs 2 crore was stocked at the honey processing unit in Nirmal.

Tirupati said he inquired about the operations and slump in the sale of honey products manufactured by the GCC during his recent visit to the processing unit in Nirmal.

He said they were planning to take steps to improve the sale of GCC products including honey, tamarind, mirchi and soap not only through existing sale centres (DR depots) but also through new outlets.

Tirupati informed that they held a review meeting with the managers of the DR depots and asked the officials to take steps to improve the sales of GCC products.