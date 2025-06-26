TGBIE Served Notices to 18 Junior Colleges for Running without Affiliation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has deployed three task force teams to identify and act against unaffiliated colleges. The teams had found 18 such private colleges running classes without affiliation and served notices to colleges located in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts.

“Most of the colleges are unaffiliated operating in mixed occupancy buildings which are against board norms. Additionally, several colleges failed to submit mandatory documents for affiliation, including fire NOC,” said the official. The board has blocked logins of such private colleges, based on the response of notices from colleges, Board will take necessary action.

Out of 3,064 Junior colleges applied for affiliation only 2,780 colleges were approved for affiliation for the academic year 2025-26. Board has directed other colleges to submit the required documents by June 30 to get their affiliation to avoid pand notices.