TGBIE Rectifying Key After Question Missing in Physics-II Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) said it will rectify the evaluation key after a question was found missing in the English medium Intermediate Physics-II examination held on Tuesday.

Under question number 21 in Section C, the Telugu medium question paper carried two parts — a six-mark question and an additional two-mark problem — together carrying eight marks.

Students were asked to explain the principle and working of a nuclear reactor with a diagram for eight marks, along with a two-mark problem asking how much energy would be released if one microgram of uranium is completely destroyed in an atomic bomb explosion.

However, the two-mark problem was missing from the English medium question paper.

A senior TGBIE official said students who attempted question number 21 would be evaluated for eight marks even if they did not answer the two-mark problem. “Action will also be taken against those responsible for the mistake,” the official said.

Officials said the error occurred during the confidential question paper-setting stage. While the theory papers are usually the same in Telugu and English mediums, the majority of students who wrote the examination were from the English medium, with fewer candidates appearing in the Telugu medium.