TGBIE Proposes Rs 100 Rise in Practical Fee

Hyderabad:The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has sent proposals to the government seeking approval to increase the practical examination fee by Rs 100 for the 2025–26 academic year.

For the past few years, the board has been conducting English practical exams for 20 marks for both first and second-year students to strengthen their communication and language skills.



“The proposal is pending with the government. The hike is meant to cover examination expenses,” said a TGBIE official. Until last year, students paid Rs 230 for BiPC and MPC practicals and `530 for theory examinations.



Meanwhile, the board has extended the deadline for corrections in nominal roll data for first and second-year students under general and vocational streams up to October 21, stating that no further extension will be granted.







Collector lauds creativity of special kids

Hyderabad:Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari lauded the creativity of differently-abled children who designed decorative lamps (pramidas) for Diwali. The children presented their handcrafted lamps to the collector at her chamber in the collectorate on Saturday.



Congratulating them, Harichandana extended festive greetings and praised their enthusiasm and talent. The event was attended by assistant director of the welfare department for the disabled Rajender, manager Shanti Venkat and representatives from NGOs Vidvas and Sankalp.



In a separate programme, Hyderabad district medical and health officer Dr J. Venkati highlighted the importance of learning Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), describing it as a life-saving skill everyone should know to respond effectively during emergencies.



Speaking at a CPR awareness session for media personnel at the Alumni Hall of Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, Dr Venkati said timely CPR during cardiac arrest could save lives before medical aid arrives. Around 30 journalists from print and electronic media participated in the training.







Update property data by Dec. 6: Waqf Board

Hyderabad:The Telangana Waqf Board has instructed all mutawallis and management committees of Waqf institutions to immediately upload details of their respective properties on the Umeed portal, as directed by the Central Waqf Council. The last date for updating the data is December 6. To assist mutawallis and management committees, the board has set up a dedicated help desk at its Nampally office.







Private schools seek CPI-linked fee hike

Hyderabad:The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged the government to allow annual fee revisions up to five per cent above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) without prior approval from the proposed Telangana Private Schools and Junior Colleges Fee Regulation and Monitoring Commission.



In a letter dated October 15 to IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu and government adviser K. Keshava Rao, the association said this system would ensure parity with other states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar, where CPI-linked fee adjustments are permitted.



“School managements are required to provide annual salary increments to teaching and non-teaching staff and operational costs rise every year. While the State revises its employees’ Dearness Allowance by about three per cent every six months, private schools too should have the flexibility to revise fees within CPI +5 per cent,” TRSMA stated.



The association proposed that only schools seeking to raise fees beyond this limit should need the Commission’s approval, saying such a system would reduce the regulatory burden and promote administrative efficiency.



TRSMA also requested that the existing School Governing Body, as defined in GO Ms No. 1 of 1994, be retained instead of the new Parent-Teacher Committee proposed in the draft Bill. It said the current structure ensures balanced representation of management, teachers and parents.



The association further suggested grade-wise fee slabs to avoid steep jumps between classes and improve transparency. “Such a structure ensures developmental appropriateness and fairness in fee progression,” TRSMA said. It appealed to the government to consider its suggestions while finalising the legislation to protect the interests of students, parents, and private schools.