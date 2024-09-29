TGBIE Extends Intermediate Admissions Deadline

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the last date for admissions into the first year of Intermediate courses for the 2024-25 academic year till October 15, with a late fee of Rs.500 for private colleges. There will be no fee for government colleges, a statement said. The board asked parents and students to join affiliated junior colleges, as listed on the TGBIE websites acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.