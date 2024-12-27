TGB services to be hit from Dec. 28 to 31

Adilabad: Banking services of Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) will be unavailable across its branches, online platforms (ATMs, UPI, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking), and customer service points (CSP) from December 28 to 31.

In a statement, TGB officials announced the disruption, citing the merger of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB) branches in Telangana into Telangana Grameena Bank, effective January 1, 2025. The temporary suspension is necessary to ensure a smooth integration of branches and systems.

Customers have been advised to plan financial transactions in advance, as full banking operations will resume from January 1, covering the entire Telangana state. TGB authorities expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their understanding.



