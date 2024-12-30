TGANB Swoops Down on Event, Tests Participants

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with Cyberabad police successfully conducted a high-tech/discreet operation in Madhapur following credible information received on Sunday that suspected drug consumers might attend an event. TGANB launched a meticulously planned operation to identify and intercept drug usage at the venue.

Using a coordinated approach, involving several wings, the team identified 25 potential drug consumers, TGANB director Sandeep Shandilya told Deccan Chronicle.

Out of these, 14 persons were subject to advanced drug testing and eight of them tested positive for substances like THC, cocaine, amphetamine and methamphetamine, Shandilya said.

“For the operation, we utilised cutting-edge equipment, including advanced drug detection kits, rapid-result urine and saliva testing kits and trained narcotics detection dogs,” he said.

Incidentally, even high-profile individuals were not exempt from the operation. Internationally acclaimed German DJ Ben Bohmer and his team underwent the testing process and were cleared as drug-free.

Meanwhile, the bureau has directed all pubs and bars in the state to prominently display that their establishment was ‘a drug-free space’. They were all asked to strictly follow the zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking. Any violation of these norms will attract severe legal consequences.

With the New Year celebrations a day away, TGANB announced that similar rigorous checks will be conducted at all events and parties across Telangana. Stringent action will be taken against anyone involved in the consumption or supply of drugs. This operation will send a strong message that there is absolutely no place for drugs in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the general public, on coming to know of drug consumption or trafficking, was asked to report to TGANB’s toll-free number 1908.