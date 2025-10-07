TG Warns Against Cough Syrup Use

Hyderabad:The Telangana government has issued an advisory to all healthcare institutions across the state, urging rational use of cough syrups in children. An advisory by the directorate of public health and family welfare (DPH&FW), dated October 5, 2025, warned against the indiscriminate use of cough syrups, stressing that most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and do not require medication.

The directive states that cough and cold syrups must not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years of age and are generally not recommended for those below five. For older children, usage should follow clinical evaluation, careful supervision, and the shortest effective course while avoiding multiple drug combinations.



The DPH&FW also recommended non-pharmacological remedies such as adequate hydration, rest and supportive care. All government and private healthcare institutions, including PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals and medical colleges, have been instructed to ensure procurement and dispensing of medicines only from Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-compliant companies using pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.



In a related advisory, the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) warned the public against the use of Coldrif syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharma, Tamil Nadu. District medical and health officers have been asked to ensure widespread awareness about the advisory and to sensitise the public on the dangers of irrational use of cough syrups in children.

