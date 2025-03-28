TG Waqf chief opposes Waqf Bill

Hyderabad:Telangana Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni has strongly opposed the Waqf amendment Bill, calling Waqf land "a trust from Allah." He participated in the black armband protest, which was called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf amendment Bill, on occasion of the Jumamt ul Vida at Shahi Masjid, Public Garden, on Friday.

"If needed, we will take to the streets. Even if we have to go to jail, we will not back down from opposing this Bill," Azmatullah declared. He also highlighted that the Telangana Waqf Board is the first in India to formally oppose the Bill, having submitted a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee against it.

