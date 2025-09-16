Telangana Waqf Body Disappointed With SC Ruling

HYDERABAD: The Waqf Act Protest Committee for Telangana (WAPCTG) on Tuesday expressed its disappointment over the Supreme Court’s interim judgement on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Describing it as incomplete and unsatisfactory, the committee was of the view that the interim order gave some relief on a few issues but failed to address key constitutional concerns raised by the petitioners.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, WAPCTG convener Mufti Omar Abedeen said there were still some points that needed clarification and the committee would approach the apex court again.

The SC mentioned that the Central government would create a mechanism to decide who is considered a practising Muslim for the last five years to make an endowment. “We believe that this is not acceptable because anyone who recites the Kalima Shahadat becomes a Muslim immediately,” he said.

According to the WAPCTG that functions under supervision of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the Supreme Court limited non-Muslim representation to four members in the Central Waqf council and three in State Waqf boards.

However, the refusal to halt the Act has left several contentious provisions in force, including the de-recognition of ‘Waqf by user’ and making a written Waqf deed mandatory, the community leaders said. “This will threaten Islamic legal traditions and Waqf properties protection,” they said.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB called for an online meeting with its executive and working committee members to decide future course of action on the issue. It announced that the Save Waqf Campaign would continue with full strength. The second phase of the campaign launched on September 1 includes demonstrations, Waqf marches and round-table meetings. It will culminate with a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 16 with a nation-wide participation.

AIMPLB members Dr Mateen Quadri, Dr. Mohd. Mushtaq, Prof. Quddusia Sultana and Jaleesa Sultana, WAPCTG members including Joint Convenor Mohd Rafathullah Shahid, and among others also participated.