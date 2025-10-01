TG Vigil On Gaming Apps For Dasara, Diwali

HYDERABAD: With Dasara and Diwali approaching, Telangana police have intensified surveillance against illegal online betting, particularly on gaming apps, as the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, takes effect from October 1. A senior officer from the Hyderabad cybercrime wing said a special team will be set up in each Commissionerate to trace and block betting networks operating through social media and websites. “Each team will have four members — a sub-inspector and three constables — tasked with monitoring Instagram channels, websites and profiles promoting online betting or gaming platforms,” the official said.

Police anticipate a surge in online betting cases during the festive season, with syndicates exploiting the holiday mood. “We will also keep track of investment and gaming apps that are used to trap users under the guise of entertainment or financial gain,” the officer added.

The Act was passed by Parliament in August after alarming reports of heavy financial losses and suicides linked to online betting. Government data revealed that betting companies were stripping about $2.3 billion annually from nearly 450 million users. The new law bans most real-money gaming platforms offering card games, poker and other forms of betting, while promoting e-sports and skill-based gaming.

Telangana has been among the worst-affected states, reporting seven deaths in April alone due to online betting-related losses. While six were suicides, one was a murder over a `3 lakh debt incurred through gambling. The accused, who was also a betting addict, killed his friend in a dispute over repayment.

The new law criminalises the offering, promotion and financing of betting games, prescribing jail terms of up to five years for offenders. Following the passage of the Bill, several major gaming platforms suspended their real-money operations. Dream11 stopped its pay-to-play contests, while Zupee discontinued paid games and retained only free options such as Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes and Ladders and Trump Card Mania. Gaming company Nazara also halted operations of its real-money platform PokerBaazi.

However, officials admitted that tackling unauthorised Chinese applications remains a serious challenge. “The core problem lies in the algorithm. Initially, users win small amounts, creating the illusion of success. But once they are hooked, the algorithm ensures continuous losses,” said a senior officer from the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

He explained that users are often drawn into such apps through online ads or local agents who earn commissions for referring new players. “We have not yet registered any major cases, but expect a rise in complaints over the next few weeks,” the officer said. Police have urged citizens not to download betting apps or join suspicious groups and to report such cases via the Cybercrime Helpline 1930 or the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.