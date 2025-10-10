TG To Develop 5,500 Km Roads

Hyderabad: The state government will develop 5,587 km of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 10,986 crore in the first phase under the hybrid annuity model (HAM), with tenders set to be invited next month. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to ensure that all Assembly constituencies are covered and that the works are planned based on detailed traffic surveys. He was speaking at a review meeting on the HAM project with roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior officials.

Bhatti emphasised the need for rapid and coordinated execution of projects to achieve balanced regional development. Venkat Reddy said that construction and strengthening of roads would be taken up in phases over the next three years, adding that the goal was to make Telangana’s roads “as smooth as mirrors.”

He said the government aims to set a national benchmark in road development by ensuring high-quality, accident-free highways. Double-lane roads will connect mandal headquarters with district headquarters, while four-lane corridors will link district headquarters to Hyderabad. Equal priority will be given to all constituencies to achieve seamless connectivity through the HAM network, he added.

Special chief secretary Vikas Raj made a presentation outlining the proposed routes, timelines, and funding mechanisms. Finance secretary M. Haritha, R&B chief engineers Jayabharathi and B. V. Rao, and other senior engineers were present. Earlier, Venkat Reddy held a separate meeting with senior R&B officials on restoring flood-damaged roads. He instructed engineers to submit detailed reports at the earliest, noting that durable, high-quality roads are essential for the state’s growth and public safety.