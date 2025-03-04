TG to boost tourism, eyes PPP route

Hyderabad:The government is prioritising tourism development, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Tuesday. The ministers were speaking at a pre-Budget meeting to discuss plans for sectoral growth, urging officials to align the budget with the state’s new tourism policy.

Key areas of focus include eco-tourism, medical and wellness tourism, temple tourism and spiritual tourism, with an emphasis on maximising the state's tourism potential to boost revenue.

The ministers directed officials to expedite the development of tourism-designated sites to attract visitors and encourage private sector participation through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Officials have been directed to identify new project sites and review existing initiatives.



To enhance urban recreation, the forest department has earmarked 59 locations around Hyderabad for development into urban parks, while the tourism department has been asked to propose additional sites. To cater to IT professionals working remotely, the government is considering the establishment of work-friendly relaxation spaces near IT hubs.

The ministers stressed promoting "Green Hotels" and reviving struggling tourism properties. Senior officials, including finance special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao and tourism principal secretary Smita Sabharwal, attended the meeting.