TG to be AI Capital of India: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu said the state’s start-ups are making impressive growth and getting international recognition, with new ventures in fintech, healthcare and education receiving increasing interest from angel investors and venture capital firms.

Addressing a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce’s (AMCHAM) Hyderabad chapter’s event `Tech-Scape Telangana’ at Gachibowli, Sridhar Babu informed that Telangana’s IT sector surpassed the national average in 2024 as to export growth and job creation. He noted that cybersecurity was gaining top priority, as the new startups addressing emerging threats and raising cyber-security awareness. The integration of technology into sectors like agriculture, advanced healthcare is improving productivity, he said.

Telangana is also positioning itself as a leader in AI with the development of a 200-acre AI City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which will serve as a hub for AI research and innovation, said the minister. Partnerships with global tech giants like Microsoft and NVIDIA are set to train thousands of students, engineers and government officials in AI, cyber security and digital skills, he informed.

“Telangana’s continued collaboration with industry leaders could further cement its status as a technology powerhouse, with the potential to become India’s AI Capital. The state government is actively encouraging businesses to expand in Telangana, offering support and a favorable environment for innovation,” Sridhar Babu added.