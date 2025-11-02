Telangana to Amend Law, Stop Temple Land Grab

Hyderabad:According to official estimates, out of nearly 91,827 acres of temple land across the state, around 25,000 acres have been encroached upon, while another 6,000 acres fall under the jurisdiction of neighbouring states.

The proposed amendment will remove Sections 83 and 84 of the Act, which officials say have become ineffective in tackling widespread encroachments.

Sources said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to take firm steps to protect temple lands from illegal occupation and misuse. The government’s move follows mounting concerns over large-scale encroachments, especially in urban areas such as Greater Hyderabad, where endowment properties worth thousands of crores are under unauthorised possession or prolonged litigation.



The government aims to reclaim all lands and buildings belonging to temples and charitable institutions, irrespective of who occupies them. The endowments department, in coordination with the police and HYDRAA, will conduct eviction drives wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has directed officials to take stringent action against encroachers and ensure that properties are restored to their rightful custodians.



As part of the legislative overhaul, the government also plans to set up a state-level task force exclusively for the protection of temple lands. District-level teams will be formed to monitor, report and act against illegal occupations. Officials said experts in land management and legal affairs may be appointed to these committees to ensure effective implementation.



Meanwhile, the government has initiated the process of geo-tagging temple properties to prevent future encroachments. Nearly 50 per cent of endowment lands have already been integrated into the Bhu Bharati digital records system. A detailed review of disputed properties is underway to identify and resolve pending legal issues.



Sources added that the government will seek opinions from legal and land experts on the formation and functioning of the task force. The ultimate goal, they said, is to ensure that every inch of temple land in Telangana is legally protected and efficiently managed.