TG-TET: SC Candidates Record Highest Pass Percentage

HYDERABAD: A day after the TG-TET January 2026 results, the department of school education (DSE) released the community-wise result statistics, where candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category recorded the highest pass percentage, while the general category reported the lowest. Further, the pass percentage stood higher for male candidates compared to women.

The overall pass percentage remained 51.37, where 69.68 per cent of SC candidates qualified, compared to 48.82 per cent of BC candidates, 54.28 per cent of ST candidates and 31.14 per cent of general category candidates.

A total of 1,95,181 candidates appeared for the examination. Of them, 1,00,270 qualified. Community-wise figures show that 1,05,235 BC candidates appeared, of whom 51,378 qualified. Among General category candidates, 24,346 appeared and 7,582 cleared the test. The SC category saw 37,022 candidates appear and 25,798 qualify. From the ST category, 28,578 appeared and 15,512 qualified.

Further, 68,698 males and 1,26,483 females appeared, where the male pass percentage stood at 60.77, while it was 46.27 among female candidates.