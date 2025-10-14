TG Techie In Coma Flown Home

Hyderabad: Lokini Krishna Murthy, 35, a software engineer from Telangana, who had been in a coma for more than 80 days in Saudi Arabia, has been brought back to Hyderabad for continued treatment after intervention by the state government. Murthy, a native of Elkathurthi in the Husnabad constituency and an employee of Saudi Awwal Bank in Riyadh, suffered a brain haemorrhage due to high blood pressure on July 23 and had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of SMC Hospital, Riyadh.

His family appealed to the Chief Minister’s Pravasi Prajavani portal on September 9, seeking help to bring him home for advanced medical care. Acting swiftly, minister Ponnam Prabhakar coordinated with the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate Krishna Murthy’s medical evacuation.

After completing the required formalities, Murthy was flown to Hyderabad from Riyadh on a Saudi Airlines flight equipped with a stretcher and medical supervision. His wife, Ashwini, accompanied him.

Telangana NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, who helped organise the repatriation, said Krishna Murthy was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad upon arrival on Monday morning. Members of the Global Telangana Forum in Saudi Arabia, including its president Mohammed Jabbar, also assisted in the process.

Victims seek swift action against con woman

Hyderabad: Sangareddy police are likely to visit Andhra Pradesh after obtaining leads related to the cheating offences allegedly committed by a one Sri Vidya, who is accused of duping victims of nearly `18 crore under the pretext of offering gold at lower prices.

Days after filing their initial complaint, the victims met Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj on Monday, urging immediate action. The Patancheru police have already registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains absconding.

According to police, Sri Vidya collected cash from victims in Patancheru and nearby areas, promising to supply gold at discounted rates. She allegedly amassed between `15 crore and `18 crore before the scam came to light. The fraud surfaced after one of her female victims demanded a refund when no gold was delivered. Vidya and her associates allegedly detained and assaulted the woman at her residence, leaving her seriously injured.

Investigations revealed that Sri Vidya had cheated several people in similar ways, including on the pretext of marriage, and frequently changed SIM cards to avoid detection. Her house has been locked since the offence and her phone remains switched off. Police said similar complaints were reported in Andhra Pradesh and plan to visit the state to gather more information.

HYDERABAD: Financial literacy classes at Government Model Aliya High School in Nampally are changing how students understand money. The initiative, launched by headmaster G. Vishwanadham Gupta, introduces practical lessons for students from Classes VI to IX on opening bank accounts, using debit and credit cards, and managing loans and savings.

Supported by local NGOs and teachers, the programme includes visits to banks, post offices and insurance offices to give students firsthand exposure to financial systems. Director of school education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas recognised the initiative and felicitated the headmaster with a shawl and a certificate of appreciation. “The initiative shows how financial education can prepare young people to become informed citizens and responsible adults,” he said.

Students use structured workbooks and attend interactive sessions that make complex financial concepts easier to understand. Several students have begun applying these lessons to their own dreams and ambitions — one expressed a desire to build a nationwide coffee chain, while another hopes to use family land to start a corporate venture generating local employment.

Teachers said the programme has sparked discussions about financial independence and future planning, helping students gain confidence and a practical understanding of banking and money management.