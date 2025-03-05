TG student shot dead in US store

Hyderabad:A 27-year-old student from Telangana, Praveen Gampa, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while he was working at a store on a part-time basis. He succumbed to injuries before reaching the hospital.

Praveen, a native of Keshampet mandal in Rangareddy district, was a second-year Master's student at a university in Milwaukee. He was doing a part-time job at a star hotel to support himself while studying. Reports indicate that armed individuals entered the store and opened fire, fatally injuring him.Praveen had returned to the US in January after visiting India in December and was just five months away from completing his studies. His family was informed of the incident by his friends, leaving his family members in shock.



Speaking to the media, Praveen’s father said, “We received a call at 2.50 am. We tried calling our son in the morning, but he didn’t respond. When we called again, someone else answered and asked about his date of birth. We initially thought it was a fraud call. Later, we found out from his friends that they too received calls asking them to come to the scene. The police informed us that Praveen was shot by assailants with a gun. They initially said it was a private gun, then a store gun, and even mentioned it happened near a beach. Later they sent us an FIR mentioning the incident took place at a store.”

Further details are yet to be known as investigations continue.

