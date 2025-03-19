TG SSC exams begin on March 21

Hyderabad:The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations will be conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 centres, with over five lakh students registered. Hall tickets have been distributed to schools and are also available online, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures, including the deployment of 144 flying squads and the closure of nearby photocopying shops during exam hours to prevent malpractice.



Candidates must reach their designated centres by 8.30 am, as gates will close at 9.35 am. Officials have advised students to visit their exam centres in advance to avoid last-minute confusion. Police personnel will be stationed at all centres and orders prohibiting the gathering of four or more persons will be enforced during the exams.



To prevent unauthorised access, all personnel on duty must carry photo identity cards. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, are strictly prohibited inside examination halls. Surveillance has been strengthened with CCTV cameras installed in chief superintendents' rooms at each centre.



A single 24-page answer booklet will be provided, replacing the earlier system of additional sheets. Question papers will feature multiple QR codes to track unauthorised reproductions. Hall tickets are also embedded with digital mapping features to help students locate their exam centres.



The first language paper will conclude at 12.50 pm, while the science examination will be split into two parts on different days. Invigilators have been instructed to verify OMR sheets before distributing them, and students must check for any errors before starting their exams.



Students are allowed to carry only essential items such as hall tickets, pens and geometry instruments. Each candidate must write their hall ticket number on the question paper as soon as it is issued, while exam booklets and answer sheets must remain free of names, signatures, or any identifying marks. Those caught copying or engaging in mass cheating risk being barred from future examinations.