TG Saw Worrying Rise In Habitual Offenders In 2023

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded a recidivism rate of 6.8 per cent in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), indicating a worrying trend of repeat offenders returning to crime despite previous convictions. The recidivism rate is the rate at which people who were convicted return to crime.

The report revealed that of the 57,054 people arrested in the state last year, 3,894 were identified as habitual offenders — 3,624 adults and 270 juveniles. Although the number of juveniles is smaller, their involvement highlights a growing concern about early criminal behaviour and its long-term implications.

While the NCRB did not specify the types of crimes most associated with habitual offenders, Telangana’s figures are nearly on par with the national average of 6.7 per cent in IPC cases. However, nearly 4,000 individuals returning to crime within a single year underscores the need for stronger enforcement and more effective rehabilitation mechanisms.

Malkajgiri DCP P.V. Padmaja said that those involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching cases are often repeat offenders. “Underlying anger and behavioural issues often drive such individuals to reoffend, creating a cycle of recurring crime,” she said, adding that sexual offences too are showing an alarming increase in repeat incidents.

Nationally, Bihar recorded the highest recidivism rate at 14.8 per cent, followed by Delhi at 13.6 per cent and Assam at 9.7 per cent. Andhra Pradesh reported 8 per cent — slightly higher than Telangana.