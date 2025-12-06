Telangana Rising Summit To Be Purely Economic Meet: Revanth

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Rising Global Summit next week would be an economic summit aimed at presenting the state’s long-term development direction. In view of widespread flight cancellations across the country, he instructed officials to coordinate with the Union civil aviation ministry to address any issues affecting air connectivity to Hyderabad.

The minute-to-minute schedule of the summit will be released on Saturday by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior ministers.



Revanth Reddy was speaking at a review meeting at Praja Bhavan on Friday with Bhatti, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy and top officials.



The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure that delegates were provided a seamless and high-quality experience during the event. Officers briefed him on logistics, venue arrangements and the programme flow being readied for the two-day global gathering.

Offering inputs on finalising the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, Revanth instructed officials to highlight forward-looking development strategies and sector-wise growth priorities. He said that the policy document must be made digitally accessible to the public to encourage broader engagement.

The Chief Minister also outlined his plans to showcase the scale, ambition and achievements of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the World Economic Forum in Davos, projecting it as an indicator of the state’s expanding economic capabilities and future potential.