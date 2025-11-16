TG Revises Fee For Fancy Numbers

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued the final notification revising the fee for reserving special registration numbers for vehicles and introducing new conditions for applicants seeking fancy numbers.

As per the new rules, owners must apply only through the transport department portal. The registering authority may reserve any number within the next 1,000 numbers from the last assigned serial.

Applications must be filed online between 8 am and 1 pm. Offices will no longer accept requests in person. When two or more applicants seek the same number, the portal will open bidding between 2 pm and 4 pm, with the highest offer securing the number.

If an applicant fails to submit a bid, the amount paid will be forfeited. Ten per cent of the reservation fee will not be refunded to those who do not succeed in the bid. The bid cannot fall below the base amount prescribed in the fee slabs.

Numbers reserved under the revised rules must be claimed within 15 days when the owner produces the vehicle for registration. If the vehicle is not produced within this period, the reservation will be cancelled.

Cancelled numbers will be re-notified and the same process will apply again. If no one applies even after re-notification, the transport commissioner will decide when to take it up next, the notification said. The revised rule removes three earlier sub-rules and replaces the section governing reservation of special numbers.

The government said the amendment modifies Rule 81 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, adding that no objections were received to the preliminary notification published on August 13. The transport department cleared the amendment for publication in the Telangana Gazette on Saturday.

Fee slabs for fancy numbers

9999: `1.5 lakh

1, 9, 6666: `1 lakh

99, 999, 3333, 4444, 5555, 7777: `50,000

5, 6, 7, 123, 333, 369, 555, 666, 777, 1111, 1116, 1234, 2222, 2277, 2345, 2727, others: `40,000

3, 111, 234, 567, 1188, 1818, 1899, 1999, 2799, 3636, 3999, 5678, 6999, others: `30,000

2, 4, 8, 11, 18, 27, 36, 39, 45, 55, 77, 143, 222, 405, 444, 456, 459, 786, 789, 909, others: `20,000

· Other numbers: Four-wheelers: `6,000; Two-wheelers: `3,000

Any number can be reserved on payment of `2,000.

If more than one person applies, an auction will be held.

All applications must be submitted online.