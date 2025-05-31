Telangana RERA Orders Builder to Hand Over Common Areas

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has ruled in favour of residents of Darbar MCOR Apartments in Ameenpur, who had filed a complaint against builder of MCOR LLP Projects for not following the approved layout plan and not handing over common areas to them even after the project was completed.

The residents said that the builder had promised each flat a parking space of 125 square feet as per the approved plan, but gave only about 100 sq. ft. They alleged that the builder created five extra parking slots and was trying to sell those slots separately.

They complained about poor construction quality, including cracks in walls, water leakage near the lift shaft and use of substandard materials instead of promised teakwood doors. The builder was also accused of trying to occupy the children’s play area and retaining control over the common areas even after getting the occupancy certificate in June 2023.

In response, the builder denied the allegations and claimed the complaints were false and made to harass him. He said that one of the complainants had not paid the full amount.

RERA ruled that the builder must strictly follow the approved layout and cannot make changes on his own. It noted that the sanctioned plan allowed only 25 parking spaces and any deviation from that was a violation.

The authority also said that once the occupancy certificate is issued, the builder had no right to use or control common areas, which must be handed over to the residents' association. Since the builder did not respond to this part of the complaint, the authority directed him to immediately give up control of common spaces.

RERA warned the builder that any failure to follow its directions would result in penalties. The complaint was closed with these orders, and no cost was imposed.