TG-RERA Notice On Pre-launch Ads

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has issued show-cause notices to several real estate developers and entities for publishing project advertisements without complying with mandatory RERA registration norms.

Following scrutiny, the authority found that several advertisements had either failed to mention the mandatory registration number or did not adhere to prescribed display guidelines. Notices have been issued to entities including Godrej Properties, Navanami Elevate Project, Vertex Viraat Project, Swargaseema Ameya Project and Thirumala Hills, among others.

In certain cases, while the registration number was mentioned, the advertisements did not comply with RERA norms regarding font size and clarity. In the case of Swargaseema Construction’s Ameya project, the authority observed that the project, registered as a layout, was misleadingly advertised as a full-fledged residential project, apart from other disclosure violations.

The authority warned promoters, developers, real estate agents and advertising platforms against releasing pre-launch advertisements or soliciting investments without obtaining valid TG-RERA registration. It stated that any attempt to attract buyers before securing formal approval constitutes a direct violation of the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Under the Act, all real estate projects exceeding 500 square metres or comprising more than eight apartments must be compulsorily registered with TG-RERA before being advertised, marketed or sold.