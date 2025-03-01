TG releases Rs 5 L each to kin of Gulf victims

Hyderabad:The state government has disbursed Rs 5 lakh each as ex gratia to the families of Gulf migrant workers who lost their lives abroad. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed finance secretary Ramakrishna Rao to release funds for 113 affected families during a review meeting of the mineral development department at the Police Command Control Centre on Saturday.

The initiative, aimed at providing financial relief to bereaved families, was brought to the CM’s attention by Telangana Mineral Development Corporation (TMDC) chairman Anil Erevathri. In response, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to expedite the fund transfer.

By Saturday evening, payments had been deposited in the bank accounts of 94 families, including 31 from Jagtial, 28 from Nizamabad, eight from Rajanna Sircilla, five from Nirmal, four each from Kamareddy and Siddipet, three each from Karimnagar and Mancherial, two from Medak and one each from Warangal, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts.

TPCC NRI cell convener Manda Bheem Reddy thanked Revanth Reddy, minister Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC president B. Mahesh Goud, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and other leaders, along with Gulf workers’ representatives, for their efforts in securing the ex gratia payments.