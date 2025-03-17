TG releases Rs 23.49 cr honorarium for Imams, Mouzzans

Hyderabad:The Telangana Waqf Board has disbursed honorariums totaling Rs 23.49 crore to 15,845 Imams and Mouzzans across the state, covering the period from December 2024 to February 2025.

Syed Azmatullah Husseni, Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Minorities welfare special secretary Tafseer Iqubal for facilitating the release of the honorarium during the holy month of Ramzan.